Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and $235.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $46.86 or 0.00137808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00181499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.82 or 0.99761859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.54 or 0.00828010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

