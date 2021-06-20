International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

