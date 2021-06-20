International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 198.72 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.88. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 277.90 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.57.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.