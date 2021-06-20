Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 3.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

ICE stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,058,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.