Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NYSE ICE opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.