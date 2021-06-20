Insureum (ISR) Market Cap Reaches $4.10 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $155,819.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00729173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

