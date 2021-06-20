Insider Selling: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Sells $2,454,868.64 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $142,546,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

