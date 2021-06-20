Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $1,748,250.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

PINS opened at $74.19 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pinterest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,134,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

