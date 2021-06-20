Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

