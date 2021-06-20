Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells 14,323 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

