Insider Selling: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

TSE ATA traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.64. 391,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,526. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.28 and a 12-month high of C$34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.03.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8583448 earnings per share for the current year.

ATA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

