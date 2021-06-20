Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £4,970.60 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12).

LON FCIT opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 867.50 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 844.08.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

