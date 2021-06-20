Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger Sells 7,087 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

