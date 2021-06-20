Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

