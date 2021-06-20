IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $2.25 Million Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 22.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $8.15 on Friday, reaching $214.79. 282,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,542. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

