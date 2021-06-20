IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 3,966,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

