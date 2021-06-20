IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MasTec by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $655,624. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

