IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.57. 639,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

