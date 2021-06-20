IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. 8,845,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,133. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

