Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVE. B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 552,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,537. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.82. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.