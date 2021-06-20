Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $75.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYFM. Truist lifted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

