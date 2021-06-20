Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $27.58 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

