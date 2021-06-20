Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.97. 4,244,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.