Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,313 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. 12,993,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. The firm has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

