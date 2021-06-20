Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,410,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 10,228,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.