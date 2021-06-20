Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 962.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.