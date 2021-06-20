Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 190,345 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Infosys comprises about 3.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,423,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,521. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

