Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 189.1% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.02. 2,246,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,666. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.