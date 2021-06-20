Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,782,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $48,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

HPP opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.