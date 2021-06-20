HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $1,141,250.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $596.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.