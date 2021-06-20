HSBC Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAL. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,320,000 after buying an additional 794,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 553,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,184 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

