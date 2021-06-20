H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 3,529,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,570. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

