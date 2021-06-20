Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 140.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 143,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 803,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,157,000. WBI Investments grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $85.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36.

