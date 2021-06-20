Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.
In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HLI traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
