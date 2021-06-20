Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $25,562,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

