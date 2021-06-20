Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 18,258,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,952. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,377 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 552,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

