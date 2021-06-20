Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,934. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.