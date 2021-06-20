Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.67 million and $129,713.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00136440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00179682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.99 or 0.99832639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.00849915 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.