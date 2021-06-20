Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $14.06. Hope Bancorp shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2,365 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.