Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $14.06. Hope Bancorp shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2,365 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

