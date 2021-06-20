Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

