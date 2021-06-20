HighTower Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $15,326,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in América Móvil by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

