HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

ORMP opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 572.31%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

