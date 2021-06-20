HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,649 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXRH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

