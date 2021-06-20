HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

