HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,903,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.09 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

