Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

HEN3 stock opened at €89.48 ($105.27) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €95.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

