HelloGold (HGT) Market Cap Tops $223,853.32

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $223,853.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.88 or 0.00769692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084130 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars.

