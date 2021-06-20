Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Warburg Research

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €2.20 ($2.59) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €1.70 ($2.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.04. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of €1.95 ($2.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

