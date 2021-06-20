Hedget Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00013448 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $551,279.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

