Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.17. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 44,202 shares trading hands.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 251.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.